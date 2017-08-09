After retiring from women's hockey to undergo sex reassignment therapy, Harrison Browne has decided to put his transition on hold and continue playing the game. He says his love for the team is keeping him around for at least another season.

"It's been really good, I've been training a lot, getting ready for the season and I'm pretty excited to keep playing hockey," Browne told CBC Toronto Tuesday.

Browne, 24, announced his retirement in March after helping his team, the Buffalo Beauts, win the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) championship trophy, the Isobel Cup. Now he's signed a deal to play for the New York Riveters next season.

After thinking about what he wanted to get out of his career and reflecting on what life has been like after coming out as a transgender athlete in October, the Oakville, Ont., native said it didn't feel right to give it up quite yet.

"I don't think I gave myself enough time," Browne said. "I think it will be a good season to work with the LGBT community even more than I already did."

Browne has not undergone any surgeries or hormone therapy yet. While he says being at a crossroads comes with its challenges, he also looks forward to continuing to share the journey.

"I think it will be good to stay active and visible in the community," Browne said. "It was a tough decision but I think I've made the right one."

Browne said he's received a lot of positive feedback online after posting the decision to come back to the team on Youtube.

Browne explains in this video why he decided to continue playing hockey.

He wouldn't say whether it would be more than one season. He says he's going to take things at his own pace.

"I feel like I have a lot more to give. I'm looking forward to seeing the success I can have on the ice as well."