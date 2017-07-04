Environmentalists are calling on city council to unanimously approve TransformTO, a major plan to tackle climate change, but some councillors are expected to push for changes Tuesday afternoon.

The plan calls for the city to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050 — something the report notes it's not on pace to do right now, despite several successful green initiatives.

TransformTO recommends changes for everything from building design to transportation to how you take out the trash.

"It is crucial for Toronto to commit to ambitious climate actions to reduce our emissions and build a more sustainable and resilient city," the Toronto Environmental Alliance (TEA) said in a statement ahead of the debate.

At the beginning of the meeting, several councillors announced they had received hundreds of signatures on petitions supporting TransformTO. A number of people also came to city hall to show their support for the plan, including two children from Thorncliffe Park Public School.

Ezzah Nadeen, 8, and Mohammad Husnain, 9, say they're worried about climate change because of the dangers it poses to plants and animals. They're hoping councillors cast a vote against climate change.

"Them seeing me may change their votes for the future," Nadeen said.

City councillors are expected to question the costs associated with some of the plan, and may try to prioritize some of the spending.

TransformTO is expected to cost some $60 billion by the time it's complete.