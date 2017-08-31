Train service has been restored after the closure of two major commuter lines heading into Toronto early Thursday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., Anne-Marie Atkins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said a person on the tracks was struck by an eastbound UP Express Train.

Service was suspended on the Union Pearson Express and the Kitchener GO Transit lines for almost two hours.

Trains have been given the permission to move through the area where the person was struck, but are only able to use one track.

There will be delays on both lines throughout the morning.

We've been given permission to move through the area where the person was struck. We are only able to use one track - delays continue. — @GOtransitKT

#UPExpress Train service is not operating as we have received a report of a possible fatality person just east of Weston GO.(1/2) — @UPexpress