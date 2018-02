GO train service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines has resumed after a person was struck and killed by a train Monday morning, Metrolinx says.

According to the transit agency, a person was struck by a train around 10:30 a.m. near the Danforth GO station.

Trains were suspended on both lines for several hours as police investigated.

Toronto police say the circumstances surrounding the death of the individual are not yet clear.