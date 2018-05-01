Trains injure 2 men in separate incidents

Two men are being treated for injuries after two separate incidents involving trains early Tuesday morning.

In one incident, a man was in his pickup truck in Stouffville, Ont. when he was hit by a train at the railway crossing on Aurora Road near Warden Avenue.

York Regional Police responded to the call and the man was taken to a trauma centre.

Aurora Road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

In the second incident, a man was on the tracks in Brampton near the intersection of Main Street North and Queen Street East at about 3:45 a.m. when he was hit by a freight train.

Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries to his legs and was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.