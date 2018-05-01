Skip to Main Content
Trains injure 2 men in separate incidents

Two men are being treated for injuries after two separate incidents involving trains early Tuesday morning.

One man was walking on train tracks when he was hit, other was in his pickup truck

One man sustained life-threatening injuries to his legs after he was hit by a train in Brampton, Ont. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

In one incident, a man was in his pickup truck in Stouffville, Ont. when he was hit by a train at the railway crossing on Aurora Road near Warden Avenue.

York Regional Police responded to the call and the man was taken to a trauma centre.

Aurora Road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

In the second incident, a man was on the tracks in Brampton near the intersection of Main Street North and Queen Street East at about 3:45 a.m. when he was hit by a freight train.

Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries to his legs and was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.

