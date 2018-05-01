Trains injure 2 men in separate incidents
One man was walking on train tracks when he was hit, other was in his pickup truck
Two men are being treated for injuries after two separate incidents involving trains early Tuesday morning.
In one incident, a man was in his pickup truck in Stouffville, Ont. when he was hit by a train at the railway crossing on Aurora Road near Warden Avenue.
York Regional Police responded to the call and the man was taken to a trauma centre.
Aurora Road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.
COLLISION: YRP is on scene of a serious collision involving a pick-up truck and a train at the railway crossing on Aurora Rd. between Woodbine Ave. and Warden Ave., <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stouffville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stouffville</a> . One man has been transported to an area trauma centre. Aurora Rd. closed Woodbine Ave. - Warden Ave.—@YRP
In the second incident, a man was on the tracks in Brampton near the intersection of Main Street North and Queen Street East at about 3:45 a.m. when he was hit by a freight train.
Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries to his legs and was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.