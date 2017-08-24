Toronto police say two train cars derailed on Thursday afternoon at Dupont Street and Howland Avenue east of Bathurst Street but no one has been injured.

Police said no hazardous materials have been spilled.

The cars left the tracks roughly in the same area where two Canadian Pacific Railway trains collided a year ago. That derailment on Aug. 21, 2016 caused a diesel fuel spill.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Thursday's derailment is not causing any traffic problems in the area.

"Normally, with a train derailment, you would expect significant damage and injuries but there are no injuries involved in this," he said.

"We don't believe there are any tie-ups to traffic. As a matter of fact, our officers have been told that they are not required on the train derailment."

But Hopkinson did say the derailment may be causing a visual distraction to drivers in the area.

Police received a call from Canadian Pacific Railway police about the derailment at 3:18 p.m. but police have not been told what kind of train derailed.

Canadian Pacific Railway was not available for comment.