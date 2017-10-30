

The intersection of Queen Street West and McCaul Street has reopened after Toronto Transit Commission crews completed streetcar track work ahead of schedule.

"The TTC crews working diligently ... were able to get the work done about a week early," said spokesperson Stuart Green.

Green said the intersection reopened Monday at 5 a.m.

It had been closed since Oct. 16.

Crews are now replacing streetcar tracks on Queen Street at the Don Valley Parkway overpass from Oct 30 to Nov 6.

The 501 Queen streetcar service will be diverting via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street and Parliament Street.

The 504 King streetcar will divert via Parliament and Dundas as well.

"It's only the streetcar track lane that's closed, so cars and buses will be able to get through along Queen Street at the DVP overpass," said Green.