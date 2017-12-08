Toronto police are updating the public today on three separate investigations causing concern in the Church-Wellesley Village.

The murder of 22-year-old Tess Richey is the most recent of the three investigations.

Richey disappeared last week after a night out with an old high school friend and was found by her mother dead just doors away from where she went missing in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Initially her death was believed to be accidental, but a post-mortem examination found her cause of death to be neck compression. It has since been ruled a homicide.

Alloura Wells

Police will also give an update on the investigation into the death of Alloura Wells, a transgender Toronto woman who disappeared in July.

Wells was reported missing by her father in early November, four months after her Facebook account went dormant.

Her body was recovered from the Rosedale Ravine Lands Park on Aug. 5.

Friends and family of Wells expressed that they felt the police did not take her disappearance seriously enough because she was a transgender woman who lived and worked on the streets.

Kinsman and Esen

Updated information will also be provided on "Project Prism" which is the investigation into two missing men.

The disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen from Church-Wellesley Village has sparked concern among residents in the village about using online dating apps.

Kinsman went missing in June and Esen went missing in April. Police say the longer the men are missing, the more concerned they're becoming that there was foul play involved.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest these three cases are connected in any way.