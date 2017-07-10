The Toronto Police Association (TPA) is taking action after working conditions have hit what they say is "a breaking point."

The union representing the city's police officers launched a website Monday in an effort to alert the public to "a crisis in staffing levels," according to Mike McCormack, president of the TPA.

Website launched by the Toronto Police Association to share information on what the union is calling a 'staffing crisis.' (Mike Cole/CBC Toronto )

"In some of our largest areas or divisions, for instance in the east end, we had only six officers out there servicing 300, 000 people living in that area," McCormack told CBC Toronto. "And this is happening all the time."

"In the north-west, we had eight officers on Sunday night and we had some sexual assaults, some domestic assaults, and then there were six calls for shots being fired and we didn't have any officers to respond to that," he added.

McCormack says the low staffing number is taking a toll on police. "Our officers, in particular our frontline officers, are being burnt out and stressed out."

He says the TPA has given police officers "specific direction" on how to cope with being overextended.

"Today we have 500 less officers than we had in 2010. [The Toronto Police Service] want to go down another 450 officers. We're looking at losing 277 employees from ... who are not going to be replaced because we are not hiring," said McCormack.

The freeze on hiring was one of the recommendations adopted from the Toronto Police Transformational Task Force's plan to modernize the force.

"The Transformational Task Force, which are recommending all of these cuts, have not been communicating with our members in any effective way," he said.

"We want to sit down with the police service board and command and do something to fix the staffing issue right now."

The TPA has reached out, McCormack says, but claims that their message has "fallen on deaf ears."

Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the Toronto Police, says the organization needs 'a sustainable model to keep Toronto the largest safe big city in North America.' (CBC Toronto)

Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the Toronto police, says that the pushback is to be expected as force prepares to undergo "a period of modernization."

"Chief Saunders has tried to see as many members of the Toronto Police Service as he can face-to-face to explain the process ... to understand their concerns."

The changes are necessary as police "need a sustainable model to keep Toronto the largest safe big city in North America," Pugash said.

"If there are police officers who are suffering from stress, we have support services that are second to none."

Pugash also dismiss concerns that public safety is at risk.

"We've seen excellent work by police officers. Homicides are down. Traffic fatalities are down considerably because they're doing an excellent job and I have no doubt that they will continue the sort of work that has produced these results."

This is not the first time that the police and the union have clashed over cuts to the force but Chief Mark Saunders has called the changes "non-negotiable" in the past.

Pugash maintains that changes are unavoidable and are being handled, "slowly and patiently."











