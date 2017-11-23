A heavy tow operator was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after a mishap while removing a tractor trailer that had rolled over on Highway 401.

A transport truck rolled into the ditch beside the westbound lanes of the 401 near Guelph Line before 3 a.m. While heavy tow operators were removing the truck from the ditch, one of them was injured, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

He could not immediately say what happened that caused the operator's injuries.

The operator was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Schmidt said.

The Ministry of Labour was notified, he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the transport truck has been charged with careless driving.