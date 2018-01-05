The Office of the Fire Marshall has confirmed there were no working fire alarms in the unit engulfed in flames during a New Year's fire in the village of Tottenham, 54 kilometres north of Toronto.

"There were no working smoke alarms in the unit, which delayed notification to the family, and by the time they were alerted to the fire it was very well developed, making the normal escapes that they had not tenable," said Jeff Tebby, supervisor with the fire investigation section of the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Ontario Provincial Police have also officially identified Krestine Collins, 38, as the victim of the fire.

Friends and neighbours had identified Collins shortly after the fire on Monday, but investigators confirmed it at an information session Friday.

Krestine Collins lived at home in Tottenham with her husband and two children, a 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. (Krestine McCallum/Facebook)

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Coroner expect to wrap up their investigation by the end of the day Friday. They believe the flames broke out on the east side of the home's basement, where fire investigators say new appliances had been installed.

Office of the Fire Marshal believe the flames broke out on the east side of the home's basement. (Peter Valkov/CBC)

The fire burned through the centre wall of the home, damaging the residence next door. (Peter Valkov/CBC)

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

'There is no more house'

Firefighters were called to the small community west of Newmarket at 11:22 p.m. on New Year's Day.

They found Collins's husband and 15-year-old son with injuries they got when they tried to save Collins. They both were taken to hospital and have since been released.

Collins also leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, who wasn't at home at the time of the fire.

The extent of the flames hampered attempts by New Tecumseth Fire and Rescue to enter the home and reach Collins.

The fire burned through the centre wall of home, damaging the residence next door.

One neighbour initially described the fire as 'a great big, huge ball of fire and smoke' in the night sky that left her 'absolutely shocked.' (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The severity of the damage required heavy equipment to dismantle the home, so investigators could continue their work.

"At this point, there is no more house," Tebby said. "It's gone."

GoFundMe set-up by friends and neighbours

Collins's husband and son were also injured in the fire, suffering what firefighters described as minor burns and possible smoke inhalation. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the family had raised close to $17,000 by Friday afternoon to help the survivors get back on their feet..