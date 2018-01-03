The city will discuss with the federal government the option of using the Moss Park armoury as a new winter respite centre as it expands capacity at another site to deal with an "unprecedented" homelessness crisis, Mayor John Tory said Wednesday.

Toronto currently operates six winter respite centres, but city staff have made it clear that more space is needed, Tory said at a morning news conference. He added that he will be speaking with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to gauge whether the Moss Park armoury will be an "appropriate" site for a seventh centre.

The armoury would provide up to 100 new spaces.

Tory has faced mounting criticism for his previous refusals to open the armouries as shelters run at near-capacity. He voted against exploring the use of the armouries in a motion presented to council on Dec. 6, 2017.

In addition, Tory announced the capacity at the newly opened, city-owned Better Living Centre will go from 110 daily spaces to 150 spaces and the implementation of 200 other new spaces across the city — part of an earlier commitment to make 400 additional beds available this winter — will be fast-tracked.

Tory said that the homelessness situation in Toronto has reached crisis levels mainly due to frigid winter temperatures, an influx of refugees and unmet "mental health challenges." Current demand is 30 per cent higher than at this time last year, Tory added.

"The system is absolutely under strain," he said.

The city's shelters can currently house some 5, 783 people, though on many nights hundreds of people are left sleeping on mats or under tables.

The city ombudsman yesterday announced she would be looking into why, on recent nights, some people were told certain shelters were full when they weren't — including at the Better Living Centre on the Exhibition grounds. Staff has called it a "miscommunication," but this morning Tory apologized, telling reporters the city "will do better."

Toronto is still under an extreme cold weather alert, with Environment Canada's forecast showing more frigid temperatures ahead including a high of –16 C on Friday.