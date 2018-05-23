Election or not, Toronto's refugee problem must be solved, mayor says

With two weeks left in the Ontario election campaign, Toronto Mayor John Tory is pleading for help from all levels of government to deal with an over-burdened shelter system being flooded by refugees.

On Wednesday, Tory repeated previous calls for help to cope with a growing number of refugees needing the city's shelters. The city says as many as 10 new claimants seek refuge at a Toronto shelter every night. Soon, asylum seekers could make up half of the shelter population.

Tory told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that the city is has "obviously been doing what we have to do, which is make sure that there are not people that go without shelter."

While he is "very supportive" of Canada's role welcoming refugees fleeing war and persecution in other parts of the world: "we can't do it alone."

"The bottom line is, wherever they come from, whatever the cause, we have to find a place to shelter them," Tory said. "And when I say we, I just wish the 'we' was a broader construct. Right now it's the city's sole responsibility both financially and also in terms of, more importantly, finding the places to house the refugees."

The city estimates it has had to spend more than $64 million to provide temporary housing for refugees, which Tory believes the province and federal government should reimburse in full.

But he also wants to see other measures, such as authorities at the border directing some refugees to places that might best suit them other than Toronto, as well as some help increasing spaces to house refugees.

"I just need somebody to step up and say 'we acknowledge this is an urgent problem. We can't let elections or bureaucracies or constitutional niceties get in the way of this. Toronto needs help and the refugees need proper help, and let's get on with it,'" he said. "And it's so frustrating."

Party leaders respond

Out on the campaign trail Wednesday, Andrea Horwath was asked what an NDP government would do to help ease the shelter crunch.

She started by hailing Tory as a "very vocal advocate" for refugees in the shelter system, but said the federal government and the province are not doing all they can.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says if elected premier, she would work with Toronto Mayor John Tory to get senior governments to help with the city's refugee problem. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

"I would hope that the federal government is paying attention and is at the table with Mr. Tory," Horwath said during a campaign stop in Toronto.

"Certainly come June 7 if I'm given the opportunity to be the premier of this province I will be there with Mr. Tory and the federal government, we would hope, to try to solve this problem."

She added that the NDP's plan includes 65,000 more social housing units and 30,000 supportive housing units.

"So we will be committed to making sure we solve this problem, not only because it's the right thing to do, but because we want everyone in our province to be able to build a new life and one of the fundamental building blocks of a good life is a secure, safe, affordable place to live."

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's campaign issued a brief statement also pledging support.

"While funding for refugees is primarily a federal issue, Doug Ford will sit down with Mayor Tory to ensure the City has the funding it needs," the statement read.

A spokesperson for Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne's campaign said in an email late Wednesday afternoon that the provincial government has identified, during negotiations with the city and federal government, some 600 spaces in college and university residences that can be used "immediately as temporary shelter space for refugees."

As much as $3 million is being earmarked for this initiative.

In Tory's view, "most Canadians" are proud of this country's willingness to accept refugees from around the world who are fleeing any number of difficult circumstances. But if other levels of government don't step up with help, the city may have to resort to extreme measures, such as using community facilities as shelters, which could put programs like summer camps at risk, he said.

The city has "limited resources" to increase shelter capacity, Tory said. But it does have contingency plans in place, such as using community facilities, so people aren't left on the street.

"I'm hoping we don't get there," Tory said.

