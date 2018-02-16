Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling out the Toronto Police Association's vote of no confidence against Police Chief Mark Saunders for having an "element of theatrics" to it.

"You can't not pay attention to these things," he said of the online vote, which was announced Thursday. "But you also have to recognize them for what they are."

The TPA, which represents members of the Toronto Police Service, put out a release to members blasting Saunders for ineffective leadership and disregard for the "health, wellness and safety of our members."

In response, Tory has made clear his support for Saunders, commenting that he'd like to see discussion between the TPA and the force rather than tactics like billboards and protests.

"This is the union, quite within their rights to send a message about their concern," said Tory. "As I say, I think this kind of way of sending a message is not necessary."

Saunders and Tory have faced off with the TPA in recent months over duelling narratives around the health and functionality of the Toronto Police Service.

CBC Toronto reported an exclusive story after obtaining an email in which an officer at a downtown division described being 'put at risk' by understaffing. (John Rieti/CBC)

The TPA has painted a picture of a service in tatters, pointing to "deteriorating service" and understaffing, as well as ballooning 911 wait times and higher rates of officer attrition over mismanagement.

Meanwhile, in interviews, Saunders has presented an image of a modernizing police service in which officers will be able to maximize their time and become more connected with Toronto's communities.

"We have had an abundance of our members come and tell us that they have lost confidence in the chief's ability to address their concerns with any sense of urgency," said TPA president Mike McCormack Friday on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

As for what will happen if TPA members end up indicating they have no confidence in Saunders, "it's in the chief's hands," said McCormack.

"If he is incapable of fixing it, and he can't change, then clearly there needs to be a change at the top."