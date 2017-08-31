Toronto Mayor John Tory has asked Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa to work with him to find a "fairer model" of property tax assessment for small businesses after staggering tax hikes of up to 100 per cent.

In an open letter to Sousa tweeted out early Thursday morning, Tory wrote that the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is "not working" for the city's small businesses, leading to "unreasonable" tax hikes that are "impossible to prepare for."

MPAC, a not-for-profit corporation that assesses and classifies all properties in Ontario, looks at how much properties are selling for around a building it is appraising in order to assess its current value. That MPAC value is then multiplied by the city's tax rate to determine how much the property owner will pay.

As a result, a hot real estate market like Toronto's translates into higher taxes for nearby businesses, something that Tory wrote can cause "sticker shock" that leads "many businesses to consider closing their doors."

Yonge Street properties to be re-assessed

In June, the owner of a group of buildings on Yonge Street spoke to CBC News after he discovered his property taxes had doubled — a cost he said he'd have no choice but to partially pass on to the small businesses he rents to.

Another Yonge Street business, Eliot's Bookshop, is now teetering on the edge of closure under the burden of exponentially growing property taxes.

After an uproar, MPAC committed to re-assessing about 80 small commercial retail properties in the Yonge Street heritage conservation district, something Tory called "a good first step" in his letter.

Independent bookstore Eliot's Bookshop may soon close for good after 22 years at Yonge and Wellesley streets because of rising property taxes. (Google)

But he's calling for a larger overhaul in how the assessments are done, arguing that MPAC's methodology "does not effectively account for the current use of a property, nor the undue pressure that its valuations place on tenants."

Tory concludes by saying that he's "willing and anxious" to work with Sousa on finding ways to improve property tax assessments "before more jobs are lost."

Tory was to address the issue Thursday at his regular meeting with the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas.