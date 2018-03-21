As anger simmers in the LGBT community over the police handling of missing persons, Toronto Mayor John Tory doubled down on his call for an independent review of such cases in an interview the CBC's Metro Morning on Wednesday.

"We have to look into this and work to make it better," Tory said of the rocky relationship between many Toronto police officers and LGBT and other marginalized members of the public.

The recent arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur brought many long-standing tensions to the surface between police and those they are supposed to be protecting. LGBT advocates have frequently suggested that certain elements of the case went overlooked because police did not some take tips or complaints seriously enough to follow up, particularly if they came from sources within the LGBT community.

"Because I went to the vigils, and I was around the community […] I saw the terror and hurt that was causing pain in the LGBT community and there's a feeling that some [missing persons cases] have gone forgotten, or perhaps hadn't been treated" in an appropriate way," Tory said.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders came under fire recently for an interview he did with the Globe and Mail, in which he made a number of comments that some interpreted as victim blaming or as an abdication of responsibility.

Tory admitted that Saunders used "awkward language" in the interview, but stood by his chief of police as a leader who can help mend fractious relationships with communities in the city.

The mayor explained that the independent review will probe missing persons cases more broadly to assess how they were handled. The Bruce McArthur investigation will not be included in the first review because it is ongoing and would risk key evidence being released to the public.

The external review protocol is set to be debated at Thursday's meeting of the police services board.