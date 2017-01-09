Toronto Mayor John Tory is speaking with reporters as city officials meet to discuss the dangers of fentanyl.

Toronto Public Health is hosting the meeting that includes more than a dozen organizations, such as police, paramedics, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and community service providers. The aim of the meeting is to share information and come up with ideas to keep opioid users safe.

Tory has said he recently offered support to Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, as that city grapples with a major fentanyl crisis, and Robertson told him to "be ready" for overdose deaths to rise in this city.