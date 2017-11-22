Mayor John Tory is putting his money on the Toronto Argonauts as they go up against the Calgary Stampeders in the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday in Ottawa.

Tory agreed to a three-part "friendly" wager with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, putting money and pride on the line.

Friendly wager with @nenshi over #GreyCup. Losing mayor will contribute $5 for every point scored by the winning team with funds going to @DailyBreadTO or @CalgaryFoodBank . I encourage everyone to make similar bets to support their local food banks #Argosfootball #goodluckArgos pic.twitter.com/tqB8xN4flj — @JohnTory

The loser will contribute $5 for every point scored by the winning team to a food bank in the winning mayor's city.

Tory chose the Daily Bread Food Bank and Nenshi selected the Calgary Food Bank.

"The fact we can use this great Canadian experience to encourage residents to give to their local food banks is a touchdown for everyone," Tory said.

The losing Mayor will also wear the winning team’s jersey and read a poem selected or written by the winning Mayor at the next council meeting. Now taking suggestions for which poem @nenshi should read #Argosfootball #goodluckArgos #GreyCup — @JohnTory

The losing Mayor will also send the winner a selection of local craft beer. I can’t wait to sample some of the fine products put out by Alberta craft brewers! @CraftBrewersYYC @AbBeerGuide #Argosfootball #goodluckArgos #GreyCup — @JohnTory

The losing mayor will send the winning mayor a selection of local craft beer.

Finally, the loser will have to wear the winning team's jersey and recite a poem of the winning mayor's choice.

"I'm glad that Mayor Nenshi has agreed to this bet and I look forward to him reading a poem at his next City Council meeting."

Mayor Nenshi is also confident his team will prevail and already has some plans for Tory.

"I've got some great ideas for a poem he can read to his city council while wearing red, black, and white. Go Stamps Go!," Nenshi said.

Both mayors are encouraging others to place similar bets to support their local food banks.