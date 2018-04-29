Toronto prepares to honour victims of Yonge Street attack with #TorontoStrong vigil
City expects 25K people at Sunday evening’s vigil at Mel Lastman Square
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are expected to be some of the dignitaries at a Sunday evening vigil to honour the victims of Monday's van attack in Toronto.
Ten people were killed when a white rental van mounted a curb and began running down pedestrians on the sidewalk of a busy stretch of Yonge Street on Monday.
The accused driver, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. He will be charged with three more counts of attempted murder at his next court appearance.
Sunday's vigil will also feature together speakers from different faiths and choirs from around the city and was co-organized by the City of Toronto and community groups Faith in the City and the Toronto Area Interfaith Council.
There is also a march scheduled to take place ahead of the vigil that will converge at Mel Lastman Square at 7 p.m.
CBC News will have special coverage across all platforms. To learn how to watch or listen live, click here.