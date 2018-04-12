Torontonians urged to wear hockey jerseys today in support of Humboldt Broncos

Torontonians are urged to wear sports jerseys today to honour the victims of the bus crash that killed 16 players and staff of the Humboldt Broncos late last week.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has proclaimed Thursday "Jersey Day" in the city, encouraging residents to "demonstrate their support" for those affected by the crash.

"We are all heartbroken by this tragedy. This is a small but important way for everyone, including City of Toronto staff, to demonstrate their support for all those who have been affected," Tory said in a statement.

"It is so far geographically between Toronto and Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and yet we are part of the same country that celebrates hockey, that celebrates its young people, and that celebrates its small towns and big cities."

Last Friday night, the Humboldt Broncos were travelling by bus to their semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks when the bus collided with a semi-truck. On Wednesday, it was announced that the team's athletic trainer, Dayna Brons, had died, bringing the death toll to 16.

More than a dozen people were also injured.

Canadians across the country have offered support to the Broncos' players, staff and their families in various ways, including leaving hockey sticks out on their front porches.

School children across the city are expected to take part in Jersey Day, as will transit workers. The TTC is allowing employees to wear jerseys over their uniforms. Special constables and fare inspectors will wear a green ribbon in a show of support rather than jerseys.

Across the TTC today, employees will wear jerseys in honour and rememberance of those touched by the tragic Humboldt bus crash. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/lCI4dlOb5U">https://t.co/lCI4dlOb5U</a> —@bradTTC

Metrolinx staff will also be wearing green ribbons if they don't have a jersey to wear.