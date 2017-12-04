Who makes your day a little brighter, your community a little warmer and your life a little richer?

For the second year in a row, CBC Radio's Metro Morning is looking for the person who deserves the title: Torontonian of the Year.

David Stark, the force behind Friends and Families for Safe Streets, won the title in 2016. Stark started the group that seeks to stiffen penalties for careless driving and transform Toronto's traffic culture after his wife was tragically struck and killed while walking on a Toronto sidewalk.

Instead of holding his grief in, he decided to channel it as best he could, becoming a vocal advocate for safer roads and rules that protect vulnerable users.

"I don't want other families to endure the same tragedy that we went through," he said.

Send us your nominations for Torontonian of the Year on our Vox Box or get in touch via Facebook or Twitter. (CBC)

If you know someone like Stark, nominate them for this year's award.

We want to know why this person means so much to you and to the city. Are they a particularly kind and committed neighbour? A best friend who goes above and beyond? A volunteer who's making the city better for everyone?

Tell us all about them and why they deserve the recognition.

Nominations for this year's Torontonian of the Year are now open. We want you to tell us about that very special person you think makes your city, street or community a better place.

You can either call the Vox Box at 416-205-5807, send an email to metromorning@cbc.ca with "Nominate" in the subject line or message us on Twitter or Facebook.