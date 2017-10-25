It was supposed to be a magical moment at 6:18 p.m.

The setting sun, perfectly aligned with Toronto's east-west streets — its warm autumn rays glinting on streetcar tracks and transforming condos and office buildings into gilded, glimmering towers in the night.

Yeah. That didn't happen.

Clouds meant Wednesday's sunset was fairly ho-hum, in stark contrast to the hopes of smartphone photographers across the city.

It was a "big disappointment," said one. The clouds just weren't "cooperating," tweeted another.

(They're not alone, by the way — we didn't get any clear shots of the sunset during our suppertime newscast, either.)

Thankfully, sunset-seekers will have another chance ... next year.

According to the Weather Network, Torontohenge will re-appear in 2018 around Feb. 15, April 25, and Aug. 23.

And if you want to get your sun fix for the day, check out some of the more visible Torontohenge moments captured in other years: