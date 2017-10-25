It was supposed to be a magical moment at 6:18 p.m.

The setting sun, perfectly aligned with Toronto's east-west streets — its warm autumn rays glinting on streetcar tracks and transforming condos and office buildings into gilded, glimmering towers in the night.

Yeah. That didn't happen.

#torontohenge was a big disappointment. I was hoping for pics similar to last week’s (or even better). But instead: pic.twitter.com/bU9NA5pRE8 — @piptal

Clouds meant Wednesday's sunset was fairly ho-hum, in stark contrast to the hopes of smartphone photographers across the city.

It was a "big disappointment," said one. The clouds just weren't "cooperating," tweeted another.

@ParkHyattTO Roof perfect for #torontohenge but clouds not cooperating pic.twitter.com/IcgaUQg0mb — @herrpierre

(They're not alone, by the way — we didn't get any clear shots of the sunset during our suppertime newscast, either.)

Thankfully, sunset-seekers will have another chance ... next year.

According to the Weather Network, Torontohenge will re-appear in 2018 around Feb. 15, April 25, and Aug. 23.

Torontohenge - not as epic as promised but still pretty :) pic.twitter.com/FIwyujvAQH — @ramna_s

And if you want to get your sun fix for the day, check out some of the more visible Torontohenge moments captured in other years: