The Toronto Zoo is closed to the public after 400 unionized workers went on strike just after midnight Thursday, with workers saying they want better job security and management arguing that the union proposals are "unaffordable."

The striking workers — about 400 in total — are represented by CUPE Local 1600. They include zookeepers, horticulturists, trades people, maintenance, administration and public relations staff, concession and ride operators.

The union has said they're worried the zoo's board of management — which includes four city councillors — is trying to strip away job security language so it can contract out more work to the private sector.

But zoo spokesperson Jennifer Tracey said management has presented proposals that address job security.

"There is no change to the job security that they currently enjoy," Tracey told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

Tracey said zoo employees currently have excellent benefits, including a comprehensive healthcare plan and weeks of available sick days.

She said the union proposals tabled during negotiations "were unaffordable and don't reflect the financial realities facing the zoo."

Concerns about animals' care

​Workers are being asked to show up at their regular shift times, but to report for picket duty. CUPE 1600 president Christine McKenzie said the union's bargaining committee remains on standby, ready to quickly resume negotiations.

McKenzie said the timing for a job action isn't good as several animals are expected to give birth in the coming weeks while breeding programs are also set to gear up over the next several months.

"We have numerous animals on the verge of giving birth, a new health centre supposed to open, and thousands of animals that won't be getting the level of care they should be getting," she said.

Tracey said administrative staff will step in "to ensure the animals receive quality care."

Last year, the zoo warned it was dealing with poor attendance. However, the first quarter of this year has seen some improvement despite cold winter weather.

The zoo has already welcomed some 97,000 visitors as of the end of March, while February set an attendance record with 46,000 visits.

"Ultimately, that ball is in the employer's court," she said.