The city's largest (and fluffiest) two-year-olds had a birthday party fit for their giant status Friday.

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue play with boxes at their birthday party, just like any two-year-olds would. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue played with boxes, ate treats and frolicked in their yard at the Toronto Zoo to mark two years since they became Canada's first giant panda cubs.

A birthday party has to include lots of munchies. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The zoo opened the party up for television cameras and released a video of the cubs and their parents playing in their pen.

Happy birthday!