Multiple shootings kept police in various corners of the GTA busy overnight.

The most serious of three incidents occurred in the area Midland and Eglinton avenues, near the neighbourhood of Brimley, in the early morning hours.

A 26-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons. The bullet appeared to have hit the man in the back. He was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

Shooting: Male in his 20's w/ gunshot wound to the back. Rushed to trauma centre. Midland Ave and Eglinton Ave. K9 and ETF on scene. pic.twitter.com/VHkiBw25Wj — @LateNightCam

After paramedics stabilized the man for transport, members of Toronto police's Emergency Task Force and canine units arrived at the scene and searched the area.

Just over an hour earlier, gunfire rang out in a nearby residential neighbourhood in the area of St. Clair Ave E. and Warden Avenue in the city's east-end.

Multiple rounds hit a townhouse, including windows, on Cataraqui Crescent. No one was injured, however.

Shots Fired: Multiple shots into a town house on Cataraqui Cres. Warden and St. Clair. No injuries. Road closed. @TPS41Div pic.twitter.com/RUiXOYjbp5 — @LateNightCam

Investigators closed down Cataraqui Crescent for short period as they worked the scene, but the road has since reopened to traffic.

A third incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in Woodbridge. York police were alerted to gunshots that struck Motorino Enoteca, a restaurant on Rutherford Road near Weston Road.

No injuries were reported and police later said on social media that a vehicle in the parking lot had been targeted by gunfire, not the eatery.