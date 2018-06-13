Will 'soccer mad' Toronto co-host the 2026 World Cup? City finds out today

The World Cup hasn't kicked off yet, but plenty of Toronto soccer fans will be watching what's happening in Russia early Wednesday as FIFA decides whether North America or Morocco will host the 2026 tournament.

Toronto, along with Montreal and Edmonton, would potentially host three or four games in the tournament's knockout round if the North American bid wins, and there's plenty of excitement.

Mayor John Tory says this "soccer mad" city would be a great host, while council strongly backed being part of the bid.

Meanwhile Bill Manning, the president of Major League Soccer champions Toronto FC, said hosting the event would be a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

Despite the excitement, there are some concerns about the cost of security and whether or not FIFA, soccer's governing body, would be satisfied with the size and amenities of BMO Field, where the games are set to be played.