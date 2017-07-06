West Nile virus has been found in Toronto for the first time in 2017.

Toronto Public Health said it received lab confirmation that mosquitoes collected in its traps in the city have tested positive for the virus.

"While the risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus in Toronto is low, now is a good time to remind residents of the ways they can protect themselves from mosquito bites and help reduce the risk of infection," Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

The agency said it sets 40 mosquito traps every week from mid-June to mid-September to test for the virus. And, as part of the city's plan to reduce the positive tests, the catch basins are treated with larvicide to reduce mosquito breeding.

Toronto Public Health has the following tips for residents to protect against mosquito bites:

Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants outdoors.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting time (dusk and dawn) by using repellent and wearing protective clothing

Remove standing water from your property

Ensure your home has tight-fitting screens on windows and doors

In 2016 there were 38 positive tests from mosquitoes and 19 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus.

To date in 2017 there have been no reported human cases.