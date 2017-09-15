Summertime weather is going into overtime this weekend, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all predicted to be warm and sunny.

The high will be 28 C on Friday and Saturday, and 27 C on Sunday, with overnight temperatures hovering between 16 and 18 C.

The warm streak is expected to continue into the week, with a high of 27 C on Monday and 26 C on Tuesday.

All outdoor pools are now closed for the season, but if being near water is what you crave, Mayor John Tory issued an invitation to all Torontonians to visit the reopened Toronto Islands.