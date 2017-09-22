Friday has arrived in Toronto, bringing with it another hot and sunny weekend.

With a high of 31 C expected on Saturday and 32 C on Sunday, the city has pledged to keep the majority of splash pads open for the weekend.

The Invictus Games also start on Saturday and run until September 30, bringing plenty of things to see and do.

The games will also affect how you get around this weekend in areas near to where events are being held.

Road closures

On Friday, High Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic and the southside curb-lane of Bloor Street West will be closed between High Park and Pacific avenues.

On Friday and Saturday, Queen Street West will be closed between York and Bay streets.

Canadian athletes were arriving at Union station on Thursday for the Invictus Games. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

On Saturday evening, no thru traffic will be allowed on Maple Leaf Square for the games opening ceremonies.

Richmond Street between Bay and York streets will also be closed on Saturday evening.

Additional closure information can be found here.

TTC closures

Line 2 will be closed between Kipling and Islington stations for track and cable updates on Saturday and Sunday, with shuttle buses running between them and the 192 Airport Rocket picking up passengers from both stations.

Over the next week, three bus and streetcar routes will divert on various days due to the Invictus Games: The 501 Queen streetcar, the 106 York University northbound bus and the 6 Bay bus.

More information on those diversions can be found here.