Icy roads and flurries made for difficult travel in Toronto on Friday, and Environment Canada has issued yet another travel advisory for commuters heading home in the evening.

Those in transit should exercise caution as a "slow moving and persistent" band of snow crawls over portions of the Greater Toronto Area, causing two to four centimetres to pile up every hour and reducing visibility to as low as 400 metres.

The snow band is expected to clear out of the GTA by early this evening, the national weather agency says.

Toronto Pearson Airport, meanwhile, warned of possible delays and cancellations due to the winter weather, advising passengers to check the status of their flight on Pearson's website.

As of 4 p.m., more than 120 flights had been cancelled at Pearson, including 63 departing and 62 arriving flights.

Snow this afternoon may cause some delays and cancellations. If you’re flying, confirm your flight time with your airline or at https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1. — @TorontoPearson

Earlier today, the weather advisory meant "difficult driving conditions" for commuters on the Gardiner Expressway, explained Mitch Meredith, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"Any snow on the ground at these temperatures will basically turn to ice," he told CBC Toronto.

"[When] driving you might suddenly come across snow. We recommend taking caution and slowing down especially through the Gardiner Expressway."

Drivers were cautioned to take extra time to get to their destinations.

More arctic air coming on Saturday

Friday night will feel slightly warmer than yesterday with a high of -12 C.

However, a "fairly large scale feature" of cold weather is going to set in around Saturday night. Meredith predicts an extreme cold weather warning will be issued for the province on Sunday with temperatures hitting a high of just -15 C that day.

"We'll be deep into the arctic air by the end of the weekend," Meredith said.