Kenyan runner Philemon Rono ran a historic Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday, crossing the finish line after 2:06:51 — winning the race and setting a new record for the fastest marathon ran on Canadian soil.

The previous all-comers record, which is the fastest performance attained within a country without regard for the nationality of the runner, was 2:06:54, set by Ethiopian runner Yemane Tsegay in 2014.

Rono, who also won last year, slashed this by just three seconds, earning him an extra $50,000 in prize money for setting a new record. He will return to Kenya with $115,000.

The finish time was also a personal best for Rono.

His victory today was drastically different from last year's race. Moments before the start, Rono was knocked out by a guard rail which fell on his head while he was stretching. He went on to run anyway, crossing the finish line with a 2:08:27 race.

