Here's what we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

This story will be updated as we learn more about the victims.

Toronto police are appealing for the public to help identify the victims of a deadly van attack that left 10 dead and numerous people hurt on Monday.

Anne Marie D'Amico was the first person to be identified as a victim, a day after the attack, CBC News has learned.

Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Here's what we know so far about the victims.

Anne Marie D'Amico

D'Amico was reportedly an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm. Her next of kin have been notified.

Invesco's Canadian headquarters are on Yonge Street, between Sheppard and Finch avenues, close to the nearly one-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street where pedestrians were struck with the white rental van.

In a statement to CBC News, the D'Amico family described her as having "a generous heart and always did big things for people."

"She wouldn't stop until she went the extra mile for others ... She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others' happiness. She only had kindness in her.

"Her name has been broadcast around the world, attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism.

"It comforts us knowing that the world has a chance to know her and we hope that in this time, people fight with the same altruism rather than anger and hatred. We ask that at this time you respect our family's privacy as we come to terms with this tragic news."

Peter Intraligi, president of Invesco Canada, confirmed D'Amico's passing in an emailed statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event," Intraligi said. "I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments."

D'Amico's colleague at Invesco, Jon Tam, said she was "full of life, loved to travel, loved to help volunteer."

He said the workplace has been devastated by the news that D'Amico is among the victims.

"She was a very warm, friendly presence in the office. Always smiling," he said in an interview with CBC's Metro Morning. "I'll definitely be missing seeing that smile around the office."

Korean community

Multiple South Korean media outlets are reporting that two Korean nationals are among the dead.

The neighbourhood where the attack took place is home to a large Korean community.

Yonhap news agency said two nationals were dead and another seriously injured, citing a South Korean government official.

It also reported that three nationals have not be accounted for since the incident took place.

CBC News has not independently verified the reporting.

Anyone missing a friend or family member is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-8085.