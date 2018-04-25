Premier Kathleen Wynne on Wednesday assured people in Toronto that the city is "safe" amid fears following Monday's deadly van attack.

The premier said Ontario officials are working closely with their counterparts at the federal level as investigations continue their work.

Ten people died and 14 others were injured after a van plowed into pedestrians along a more than two-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street near Finch Avenue in suburban North York.

"There continues to be no threat of any national security issue," Wynne said as she sought to allay fears among residents.

The premier said she met with several people on Tuesday at the site of a memorial, and her sense was that while they were there out of sadness and to express their love for the families and for the victims, they were also fearful.

"I had a conversation with one woman who was going to go to school, but she was afraid, she was afraid to go to college because she was alone here in Toronto," she said. "She didn't have anyone to go with her, and we talked for a bit and I encouraged her to reach out to the school and get some support from them.

A woman writes a note at a memorial on Yonge Street the day after a driver drove a rented van down sidewalks Monday afternoon, injuring and killing pedestrians. (Galit Rodan/Canadian Press)

"At the vigil [Tuesday night], I had an opportunity to hear from faith leaders — one of them talked about how he and the people in the neighbourhood had the sense of being survivors, that it could have been them, they could they could have been going to the dry cleaners, they could have been going to the bank or going to the library, and it really was a sense at the vigil last night of people from the community coming together to hold on to one another, to be together."

Suspect in police custody

Richmond Hill, Ont., resident Alek Minassian, 25, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. A 14th charge of attempted murder is expected, police said Tuesday.

Minassian is the lone suspect and remains in police custody, they said.

On the issue of the names of victims being released, the premier said the chief coroner is working closely with families, but reiterated that this could take some time.

"Many families have asked for privacy and the official list of names will not be released until they have all been confirmed," Wynne said.

CBC News has confirmed the identities of some of the deceased victims. Court records showed the identities of the injured.

Police gather after a van driver ran down a number of pedestrians on Monday in north Toronto. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

Wynne also said that stretch of Yonge Street – the site of Monday's incident – and the subway stop of North York Centre have now been reopened.

"I think that we are still in a period where people need to come together and need to reassure themselves that it is indeed a safe city, which it is, and that we will heal from this, but I think people are going to need to keep coming together for some time," Wynne said.

Sunday vigil planned

Mayor John Tory's office announced Wednesday that the city will host a #TorontoStrong vigil Sunday evening at Mel Lastman Square.

Members of the public are urged to attend and support anyone affected by Monday's attack.

This city-hosted vigil, organized in collaboration with community groups Faith in the City and the Toronto Area Interfaith Council, will be an interfaith demonstration of Toronto's diverse communities, as well as a display of the city's resiliency.