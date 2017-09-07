The city is unveiling a mural to celebrate the life of conservationist and filmmaker Rob Stewart, who died earlier this year during a dive off the Florida Keys.

Known for his documentary films Sharkwater and Revolution, Stewart was born and raised in Toronto, and left behind a legacy of ocean conversation and the protection of global shark populations.

The City of Toronto's StreetARToronto program, along with the Toronto Parking Authority and the PangeaSeed Foundation's Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program, are installing the mural.



It's being created by Toronto-based artists Birdo and GETSO on the back wall of the Opus Restaurant at 35 Prince Arthur Avenue, facing the Green P parking lot on Bedford Road, near Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.



"This mural will celebrate the life of a notable Toronto resident and remind us that the health of the world's oceans is of paramount importance to everyone," Mayor John Tory said in a statement. "I hope this mural will inspire personal reflection and help continue Rob Stewart's legacy."

Stewart drowned in Florida in January at the age of 37 while filming a sequel to Sharkwater, which highlighted the shark fin industry and the damage it does to ocean ecosystems.

The mural honouring his memory will be publicly unveiled on Saturday, September 9 at 3 p.m. at 9 Bedford Rd.

That same day, the University of Toronto's Innis Town Hall at 2 Sussex Avenue will have free showings of Sharkwater at 10 a.m. and Revolution at noon.