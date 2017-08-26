Police are on the hunt for a Toronto man wanted for attempted murder who escaped a near-arrest Friday evening after slamming into a police car.

Tyrell Evans, 28, has been wanted for an incident dating back to April 9 when police allege he pointed a handgun at a man during an altercation outside a nightclub in the Queen Street West and John Street area, twice pulling the trigger. But after the gun, possibly jammed, didn't fire. Police say Evans fled the scene.

Around 8:20 p.m. Friday, police say they received information that Evans was at a residence in the Yonge Street and Avondale Road area in North York.

Const. David Hopkison, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said officers went to the building to set up in the hope of arresting Evans. They set about working to get what's known as a "Feeney warrant" to be able to get inside the property.

"During that time, he came out, got in a car that he was driving, a Maserati, and drove through police cars to get away," Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Evans is alleged to have gotten into this Maserati on Friday night and escaped all while police were setting up to obtain a warrant to arrest him. (Toronto Police Service)

He added that Evans showed a "brazen disregard" for public safety.

"It appears he's willing to do anything to elude capture."

No one was injured in the getaway, according to investigators.

Evans now faces a dangerous driving charge in addition to 10 other charges stemming from the April incident, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with probation.

Police are warning anyone who spots Evans not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

"We don't just think that he's armed. We think he's armed, violent and dangerous," Hopkinson said.

Evans is believed to be driving what is now a damaged black-coloured 2012 luxury vehicle with the licence plate CBBH 661.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5235 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.