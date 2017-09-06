Some tourists from Toronto finding themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Irma say they're getting little information from their airlines and travel representatives — despite many airlines having announced they're sending extra flights to help tourists get out before the category five storm hits.

One GTA couple was supposed to say their "I dos" this week, but now the bride, groom and their 30 guests in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, have found it impossible to get any answers from Air Canada about evacuation plans. The Dominican Republic, currently under a hurricane warning, is just one of many island nations expected to be hit by Hurricane Irma, now considered the most powerful storm in Atlantic Ocean history.

"I know WestJet and Air Transat have sent planes, but we've been abandoned by Air Canada," said Matthew Douglas, the Toronto pastor who was set to officiate the wedding, adding that the group has had no contact with the airline. "There's been lots of tears and panic within the group."

"We've been abandoned by Air Canada." - Matthew Douglas

Although they are doing their best to persevere and stay calm, Douglas says it's a fearful situation. They've been informed their resort will be handing out care packages this evening, which include food and water. The wedding group, all from the GTA, is making plans to share rooms, to encourage one another during the storm, added Douglas.

Matthew Douglas, a Toronto pastor who was supposed to officiate a wedding in Punta Cana says he and the rest of the wedding party feel "abandoned" by Air Canada. (FaceTime/CBC)

"Canadians, we are courageous, we are strong, but we'd like the strength of our fellow Canadians to get us out of here," he said.

Airlines 'monitoring the situation closely'

Andrew McGrath, who identifies himself as a communications and public affairs employee living in Toronto echoed Prosser's concerns on Twitter.

"We don't know if there's an evac plan. Air Canada Vacation reps didn't give clear answers," he tweeted, adding that Air Canada needs to better communicate with customers in the Dominican Republic.

2/2 We don't know if there's an evac plan. @AirCanadaVac reps didn't give clear answers. On a bus to city that other airlines are evacuating — @a_mcgrath1

Air Canada said it is "monitoring the situation closely and taking steps to assist our customers, including proactively contacting them on location to inform them on increased capacity and additional flights."

Adrianna Prosser, also on vacation in Punta Cana, says she hasn't been able to get in touch with Sunwing, the airline and travel agency with which she's travelling.

Adrianna Prosser says she hasn't been able to make contact with Sunwing, the airline she booked her vacation with. (Skype/CBC)

"Their phone lines are dead, the representatives are M.I.A. [missing in action]," she said via Skype from the main building of her hotel, where tourists have been moved to.

"Their phone lines are dead, the representatives are M.I.A." - Adrianna Prosser

"There are people who are leaving and we're trying … talking to some other guests here, some of us are just frustrated. There are no flights, there are a lot of cancellations."

In a statement, Sunwing said all service from Punta Cana and Puerto Plata is "scheduled to depart as normal today, in addition to special flights arranged to bring passengers currently in destination home early."

All Sunwing service heading south has been cancelled until at least Friday.

WestJet and Air Transat have announced additional flights to evacuate customers from the island nations under warnings and watches. Air Transat sent 10 flights to the Dominican Republic early Wednesday morning, while WestJet sent four planes to the Dominican and one to Turks and Caicos. The flights are expected back Wednesday evening.

Tourists making the best of situation

Despite the extreme weather and sudden change of vacation plans, Prosser says "everybody's actually quite calm."

Hurricane Irma, seen from NASA's Terra satellite shows Hurricane Irma nearing the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The storm is now considered the most powerful hurricane in Atlantic Ocean recorded history. (NASA Worldview)

"It's a strange mix of terror and humour at the same time" is how she described the scene. "You have to have your sense of humour at this point … there's no point in freaking out."

Prosser says tourists, including herself, are currently trying to make the best of their time.

"I made friends on the beach because I was one of those silly Canadian tourists who wanted to take a picture of the waves."

Travel advisories for Canadians

Global Affairs Canada has updated their travel advisories, and is advising against all travel to the following regions:

North coast of Haiti.

Northern coast of Dominican Republic.

Anguilla.

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra.

Florida Keys.

They recommend against all non-essential travel to:

Eastern and Central Cuba.

Southeastern Bahamas.

For the latest Hurricane Irma coverage, continue to follow CBC News online, on Twitter, CBC News Network and CBC Radio.