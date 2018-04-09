Toronto to get a burst of spring weather as temperatures climb to double digits

Just when it seemed like winter's grip on Toronto might never end, the city is set to get a brief reprieve as temperatures soar well into the double-digits this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16 C Thursday — and while that's set to come with periods of rain, we'll take it.

The jump is welcome news after a powerful windstorm just days ago that battered southern Ontario, knocking down trees, downing hydro wires and leaving thousands without electricity.

The burst of spring follows a chilly Monday night low of -4 C with a chance of flurries overnight Tuesday. Toronto normally averages about 11 C this time of year, says CBC meteorologist Karen Johnson.

But take heart. On Wednesday, the mercury is set to climb modestly to 7 C, before more than doubling Thursday.

Toronto hasn't seen more than one double-digit day in at least the past month, according to CBC meteorologist Karen Johnson — something Johnson dubbed a "double-digit drought."

The cold air returns next week after as a Colorado low moves into the region over the weekend, bringing some dreaded cooler temperatures along with it.