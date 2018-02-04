Torontonians brace for sharp drop in temperatures Sunday evening

Torontonians should brace for a sharp drop in temperatures on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says in a special weather statement.

Periods of snow will continue throughout the day but Environment Canada says snowfall amounts won't be significant, partly due to melting and settling of the wet snow as temperatures nudged above the freezing mark Sunday morning.

But a brisk, double-digit windchill is expected to hit the city as of 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as -13 C with a windchill of -17.

The sudden drop in temperature could turn wet or snow-covered roads into an icy drive. Motorists are advised to allow a little extra time to reach their destination.

Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting up to 50 km/h at times.