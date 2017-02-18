With Saturday's high of 11.6 C, ​Toronto just crushed a February high temperature record set back in 2011.

The previous record-setting temperature for Feb. 18 was 10.8 C at Pearson International Airport.

Trudy Kidd, a meterologist with Environment Canada, says that warm air coming from the southern U.S. is causing these extra-high temperatures.

She says the record high tomorrow is 12.5 C, set back in 1994 — and we could potentially beat that too.

But while Toronto residents were making the most of the spring-like weather on Saturday, Kidd says it won't last. She expects a return to seasonal temperatures in March after a couple warm weeks.

"This is definitely a tease for the spring... I think this is kind of a treat," she says.