Costa Rican police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old Toronto teacher who was fatally stabbed in the coastal tourist town of Puerto Viejo on Sunday after he rose early to take a photo of the sunrise.

A member of the regional police force in Limon confirmed the victim was Bruce McCallum, who has worked for the Toronto District School Board for roughly 20 years.

Video footage shows at least two teenagers confront McCallum just before dawn, said Rafael Arajna, speaking for the police agency Seguridad Publica on Wednesday.

"They kicked out at the camera and when he tried to fight back they took out a knife," Arajna said.

Video of the attack shows just two young men, but Arajna said a third person may have been involved as well.

'Caring and dedicated' teacher

The area, which caters to tourists and has become a haven for ex-pats on the Caribbean Sea, doesn't see a lot of violence. Arajna said that roughly 100 officers from Limon and a neighbouring district have been dispatched to Puerto Viejo and the surrounding area.

McCallum had been on a leave of absence from teaching at Scarborough's Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute, where he worked for 18 years.

"He was a caring and dedicated member of our teaching team [and] was a positive role model in the Campbell community who had a passion for photography and travel," school principal Carol Richards-Sauer wrote in a letter to students Wednesday. "His energy and work ethic were an inspiration to us all."

Students are planning to hold a memorial for McCallum Thursday morning.

The school plans to hold a memorial for the teacher — known as a someone who could teach math to kids who swore they couldn't understand it — on Thursday morning, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said.

Global Affairs Canada told CBC Toronto that consular officials are working with Costa Rican authorities and providing assistance to McCallum's family.

The South Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce also plans to hold a memorial in Costa Rica for McCallum on Saturday morning and "take a photo of the sunrise" in his honour.