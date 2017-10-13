Toronto police have charged a Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) teacher in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

Officers arrested Gerard McGilly, 46, at his home Thursday. Police say McGilly is a high school teacher at Bishop Allen Academy in Etobicoke.

He's now facing several charges, including luring a child under 18, making and possessing child pornography.

Police say McGilly used the following usernames online:

thepoppaship

poppaship

mrmcteacher

G-Note/G Note

massive reggae/massivereggae

A representative for the TCDSB told CBC Toronto news of McGilly's arrest is "deeply disturbing and shocking." The board said it is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

It has placed McGilly on what's called "home assignment" — with pay — pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We want to reassure our parents and students that these allegations are not reflective of the caring and compassionate teaching professionals who work in our schools," the statement reads. "The safety and wellbeing of all students remains our top priority.

"We will have counsellors available to any students and staff who may need support."

Investigators are now asking anyone who may have more information to contact the Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Section at 416-808-8500, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).