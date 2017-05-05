Environment Canada has updated its rainfall warning, saying Toronto could receive up to 90 millimetres by Saturday.

The rain that began Thursday afternoon continued to fall Friday morning, but is expected to taper off late Saturday.

The statement says the ground, already wet from a soggy spring, "has little ability to absorb further rainfall," raising the risk of flooding.

Toronto has already received more than 100 mm of rain since early April, which has resulted in some flooding in low-lying areas and the waterfront.

The rainstorm could force the afternoon closure of the busy Don Valley Parkway. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

Here are the GTA rainfall totals as of 4 a.m. Friday

Hamilton Airport 38.3 mm.

Downtown Toronto 25 mm.

Waterloo Airport 26.6 mm.

C.F.B. Borden 13 mm.

Cobourg 24.1 mm.

Toronto island access restricted

Flooding has been a problem on Toronto Island Park — which is home to some 700 residents — all week. Last night the Willam Inglis, a ferry that usually docks on the downtown side of the harbour, was stationed at Ward's Dock overnight to provide "temporary shelter, if required," according to an email from the ferry's stakeholders.

The city has also restricted access to the island to residents, staff, and emergency personnel:

Regular ferry service to Centre Island and Hanlan's Point Docks is cancelled.

Ferry service to Ward's Island Dock will continue on the spring schedule with no changes (see the full schedule below).

If required, vehicles will be transported to Hanlan's Island Dock on an as-needed basis.

Also, due to flooding concerns, staff and students from the Island Public School have been relocated to Nelson Mandela Park public school.

