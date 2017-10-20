A Toronto city councillor says he has the answer to the great Toronto stink mystery that took over Twitter Thursday.
Torontonians took to Twitter with complaints about a manure-like smell that was taking over the city.
why does the entire area that’s West of Bathurst and East of Dufferin smell like warm dog shit today? #toronto—
@danicaSnelson
Why does Bay & Adelaide smell like dog shit right now? WTF? #Toronto—
@coldacid
Ok does it smell like a farm downtown or is it me? Someone tell me if it’s me. #toronto—
@emma_willer
Well Toronto, turns out it's not you, nor is it your neighbour's dog - it's the city's sports fields.
City Councillor Mike Layton said in a tweet Friday morning the smell is organic fertilizer that is being applied to the fields by the city's Parks and Recreation department.
What's that smell TO? As part of Parks dept field maintenance, organic fertilizer is being applied to sports fields.—
@m_layton