A Toronto city councillor says he has the answer to the great Toronto stink mystery that took over Twitter Thursday.

Torontonians took to Twitter with complaints about a manure-like smell that was taking over the city.

why does the entire area that’s West of Bathurst and East of Dufferin smell like warm dog shit today? #toronto — @danicaSnelson

Why does Bay & Adelaide smell like dog shit right now? WTF? #Toronto — @coldacid

Ok does it smell like a farm downtown or is it me? Someone tell me if it’s me. #toronto — @emma_willer

Well Toronto, turns out it's not you, nor is it your neighbour's dog - it's the city's sports fields.

City Councillor Mike Layton said in a tweet Friday morning the smell is organic fertilizer that is being applied to the fields by the city's Parks and Recreation department.