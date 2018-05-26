Man in his 50s in critical condition after stabbing in Upper Beaches

A man in his 50s is in critical condition on Saturday after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end late Friday night, police say.

The stabbing was one of the three on Friday night in Toronto.

Police said they received a call about a stabbing in the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue at about 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from many stab wounds to his upper body area.

Man suffered 'severe' injuries

His injuries were deemed to be "severe," according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Paramedics rushed the man to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is listed in critical condition, she said.

Arrogante said police do not have a description of the suspect and have yet to determine what happened before the stabbing.

In an earlier stabbing, police were called to an area near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, in the area of Black Creek Trail, at about 10:20 p.m.

A man was also stabbed in his upper body area in that location. Paramedics took him to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's age is not known. No suspect description was available and police did not say what happened before the stabbing.

In a third stabbing, police were called to Yonge Street and Dundas Street at 8:50 p.m.

Arrogante said the stabbing occurred on a sidewalk in the area.

In that case, a man in his 30s or 40s was stabbed in the upper body, but his injuries were deemed to be minor and he was not transported to hospital.

Again, no suspect description and no details about what preceded the stabbing were available.

Police are continuing to investigate the three stabbings.