Police identify man killed in Upper Beaches stabbing as William David Long

Toronto police have identified the man killed in a stabbing in Toronto's east end late Friday night as William David Long, 56, of Toronto.

Police said they received a call about a stabbing in the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue at about 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Long suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators have since taken over the investigation and believe Long was attacked in a stairwell.

Police said Saturday that they do not have a description of the suspect and have yet to determine what happened before the stabbing.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen Long on Friday to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

The stabbing was one of the three on Friday night in Toronto.