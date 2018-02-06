Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for up to 10 cm of snow to fall overnight and into Wednesday morning, which could make for a messy morning rush hour commute.

A storm is expected to begin overnight and hit Toronto during the morning commute on Wednesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The statement says that the snow will begin falling across Southern Ontario overnight. It will then move eastward and hit Toronto on Wednesday morning bringing 5 to 10 cm of snow to the area before clearing up sometime in the afternoon.

Drivers are being warned the snow fall could affect road conditions and visibility.

Extreme cold weather alert ended

Toronto Public Health terminated an extreme cold weather alert at 12 noon on Tuesday that has been in place for the past two days.

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health has terminated the extreme cold weather alert. The forecast high for Toronto on Tuesday is -5 C. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's chief medical health officer, said in a news release that the decision to cancel the alert was based on information from Environment Canada.

The alert was issued Sunday, when the temperature dropped significantly after 6 p.m. from the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to fluctuate between –4 and –6 C for the remainder of this week.

According to Toronto Public Health, service remains available at several 24-hour winter respite drop-ins 24 hours a day and seven days a week through to April 15.

The city issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is forecast to reach –15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.