Environment Canada has ended its special weather statement for the city of Toronto.

The statement warned of scattered robust thunderstorms that were expected across much of Southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.



The weather agency said up to 40 mm of heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 70 km/h and hail may have accompanied the thunderstorms.

The storms were expected to weaken within in a few hours.

Flights impacted

Some flights scheduled to land at Pearson International Airport were diverted to other airports due to the storm, and there were delays to other planes on the ground, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CBC Toronto.

It says it's aiming to catch up to the delays and asks passengers to check their flight status with their carrier and monitor their website for updates.