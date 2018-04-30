Police investigate alleged assault on guards at Toronto South Detention Centre

Police are investigating after two correctional officers at the Toronto South Detention Centre were allegedly assaulted as they tried to lock two inmates back into their cell.

The guards were allegedly assaulted "pretty seriously," according to Gordon Cobb, vice president of OPSEU local 5112 representing correctional officers.

Both officers had to be sent to hospital the morning of April 25, one with a broken nose.

A third officer was sent home after suffering trauma from witnessing the alleged event, Cobb told CBC.

"As far as I'm aware right now, the people will be off an extended period of time due to the nature of the injuries," said Cobb.

The inmates were already being housed in a "special handling unit" for inmates accused in previous assaults on staff.

The correctional officers entered the day area of the unit to lock the inmates back in their cells when the union alleges the inmates attacked the officers.

3 officers hospitalized after being jumped by inmates at the TSDC. Segregation reform endangers the lives of frontline staff!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CrisisInCorrections?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CrisisInCorrections</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cmjackel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmjackel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/mflalonde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mflalonde</a> —@Manna_Mark

Unprecedented number of assaults

The assaults come as the number of injuries sustained by correctional officers reaches unprecedented numbers across Ontario, according to the most recent statistics from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Toronto correctional officers have also been maintaining their own figures, suggesting there have been 44 assaults, and 9 attempted assaults on officers since January.

Last February, about 100 correctional officers at the Toronto South Detention Centre and another 75 at the Central East Correctional Centre walked off the job for several hours, citing dangerous working conditions.

The union representing them blames recent changes to segregation rules that it says no longer make it a viable disciplinary option to dissuade violent offenders.

"There is no deterrence there," said Cobb, referring to the new limit to stays in segregation at 15 days.

Assaulting a guard a 'badge of honour'

"They see it as a badge of honour to attack a staff member," said Cobb, noting segregation now includes privileges like television, telephone calls and increased time outside their cells.

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services confirmed its concern over the attack last week, but the minister's press secretary, Dorijan Najdovski, said in a statement that segregation will be phased out as it modernizes the province's jail system and provides "appropriate alternatives.

"Our government continues to work closely with our frontline staff and other partners as we transform Ontario's correctional system," he wrote.

But Cobb said jails need those alternatives now to prevent more injuries.