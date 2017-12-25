Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas will be pleasantly surprised because a fresh blanket of powdery snow is covering the GTA this morning.

However, in a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, Environment Canada says brisk westerly winds are expected this morning causing blowing snow.

Exposed areas are expected to be particularly affected by blowing snow.

Environment Canada says people on the roads today should adjust their driving when visibility is reduced in blowing snow.

Despite the special weather statement, Environment Canada has ended a snowfall warning for Toronto. Yesterday, the warning called for a total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

Flights affected

The snow began blanketing the GTA Sunday afternoon with Pearson International Airport urging passengers to check their flight status before heading out and to take extra time getting to the airport due to the snowfall.

Winter weather is impacting flight schedules this morning. Please check your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1. #ONstorm — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) December 25, 2017

The airport anticipated flight delays and cancellations, but was fully staffed with snow removal and de-icing crews to ensure operations ran smoothly.

This morning, the airport says the winter weather is affecting flights and is continuing to ask passengers to check their flight status online.

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac amid snow at Toronto's Pearson Airport. The airport says the winter weather is affecting flights this morning. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

If driving, take it slow

The city is also asking for motorists to go slowly in the snow.

"Take your time and give yourself extra time to get where you are going," Mark Mills, superintendent of road operations for the City of Toronto said. "Be mindful of our winter maintenance equipment. If you see it out there, it's there to help. Please give us the time and space necessary."

He also urged drivers to be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists.

Crews will salt expressways and major arterial roads once the snow starts to stick. Once two to five centimetres has accumulated, the city will plow expressways. After five centimetres, it will work on major arterial roads and streetcar routes. And after eight centimetres, it will plow local roads. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Crews will salt expressways and major arterial roads. After two to five centimetres has accumulated, the city will plow expressways. After five centimetres, it will work on major arterial roads and streetcar routes. And after eight centimetres, it will plow local roads.

Mills said it could take up to 24 hours for the city to clear up to 20 centimetres of snow from city streets.