Toronto's Pearson International Airport is urging passengers to check their flight status before heading out and to take extra time getting to the airport due to the snowfall.

The city is under a snowfall warning and 15 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff is expected on Sunday.

Natalie Moncur, spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said Pearson is bracing for the snow.

"Given where we're situated, we're no stranger to snow. We do have plans in place to accommodate for winter conditions, what is forecasted for tonight," she said.

We’re expecting snow in the Toronto area this afternoon and into the night. As always, please check you flight status with your airlines or online at https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1 #onstorm pic.twitter.com/6fMMGco2ZU — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) December 24, 2017

Moncur said flight delays and cancellations are possible, given the forecast, but snow removal and deicing crews are fully staffed for Sunday evening to ensure operations run smoothly.

"They're ready for tonight. They got the machines revved up and everything will be cleared of snow and ready for takeoff and landing," she said.

"The crews will be out in full force. And they will be out there in the weather, taking the brunt of it, making sure that everyone can get to where they need to be tonight, safely. Keep that in mind, and yeah, pack your patience."

In its snowfall warning for Toronto, Environment Canada says the snow could limit visibility and make travel challenging. (David Donnelly/CBC)

White Christmas in store

Snow started to falling in the Greater Toronto Area Sunday afternoon.

"For those dreaming of a white Christmas, you will get your wish," Environment Canada said in the warning issued at 5:46 a.m. ET.

In its warning, the federal weather agency said the snow could limit visibility, making travel challenging.

As for Christmas Day, cold brisk winds are in the forecast and that wind could create some blowing snow in areas.

Two women in parkas chat on a Toronto street. Toronto is under a snowfall warning, with up to 20 centimetres expected on Sunday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Environment Canada said people who intend to travel on Christmas Day may want to adjust their plans according to the weather if possible.

A low pressure system from Texas is reportedly gathering strength on Sunday morning and Environment Canada said it will "race" towards the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday.

If driving, go it slow

Mark Mills, superintendent of road operations for the City of Toronto, said crews have been made aware of the snowfall warning and are ready to begin clearing snow once it falls on city streets. Currently, after the snowfall on Saturday, crews are patrolling roads, he said.

Mills said 600 plow trucks, 300 sidewalk plows and 200 salt trucks are on standby.

"It is all hands on deck," he said on Sunday.

Crews will salt expressways and major arterial roads once the snow starts to stick. After two to five centimetres has accumulated, the city will plow expressways. After five centimetres, it will work on major arterial roads and streetcar routes. And after eight centimetres, it will plow local roads. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"The message out to people is, you know what, if you see snow, please go slow. Take your time and give yourself extra time to get where you are going. Be mindful of our winter maintenance equipment. If you see it out there, it's there to help. Please give us the time and space necessary."

Mills urged drivers to be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists.

Crews will salt expressways and major arterial roads once the snow starts to stick. After two to five centimetres has accumulated, the city will plow expressways. After five centimetres, it will work on major arterial roads and streetcar routes. And after eight centimetres, it will plow local roads.

"If we get 20 centimetres, that is a significant event for us," he said.

Mills said it could take up to 24 hours for the city to clear up to 20 centimetres of snow from city streets.

More snow is on the way for this evening and overnight. Salters, road plows and sidewalk machines will be out overnight. Please give them space to do their work. @TO_WinterOps is 24/7 — @TO_WinterOps





